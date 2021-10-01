Weekend Gardener: Mums for your yard

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Did you know there are basically two kinds of mums? You’ve got florist mums, but there are also garden mums that you can keep in your yard!

Texas A&M Agrilife’s Jayla Fry says they do take a bit of work. They like full sun and need plenty of water, so think about that when you decide where to put them.

Fry recommends buying your mums before they’re completely bloomed so they can last a little longer.

Check out the video for more about mums!

