Weekend plans? Plan on dodging rain and storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kicking off the month of October with multiple opportunities to get caught in the rain. While passing downpours and lightning will be inconvenient to many outdoor plans Friday and Saturday, they are needed after an extremely dry September. More so, considering the first half of October -- currently -- looks high and dry for the Brazos Valley and much of Texas.

A healthy line of rain and storms is expected to develop north of the Brazos Valley late this evening & overnight. Those storms should fizzle before reaching us.



Disturbance popping out of Mexico kicks on the rain by mid-morning Friday #bcstx #txwx pic.twitter.com/cmwKCEEQcY — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) September 30, 2021

A line of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms is anticipated to form from the Metroplex and North Texas to the Big Bend Region late Thursday night. As that line progresses south, storm activity north of the Brazos Valley is expected to fade and end before reaching the area. Quiet sleeping conditions should allow us to snooze peacefully locally. A disturbance popping out of Mexico into South Texas will feed the opportunity for scattered rain and non-severe storms to blossom between the Mexico / Texas border through San Antonio to the Brazos Valley. While severe weather is not expected, any stronger storms Friday could produce heavy downpours creating minor, brief street flooding, wind gusts to 30mph, and occasional-to-frequent lightning.

FRIDAY

Most likely chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms across the Brazos Valley falls between mid-morning and early afternoon. While this wet weather will not be uniform -- meaning everyone will not have an equal chance to soak in substantial rain -- isolated strong storms will be possible through the lunch hour. Most rain gauges will check-in below 1″ -- some even below 1/2″ -- but those that fall under the stronger storms could grab a quick 1″ to 2″.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected Friday (KBTX)

After a break in the mid-to-late afternoon hours, a second chance for development may come around for the northern and central portions of the Brazos Valley heading into early evening plans. A boundary north of the area could spark between 3 pm and 5 pm to push scattered rain and non-severe storms south. As the sun goes down, this activity is expected to slowly fade through 10 pm. For this chance to come about, the first round of rain will have to move by quickly as to not completely wipe out the instability in place.

Friday night football games could come with scattered rain and a lightning concern for the northern and central Brazos Valley (KBTX)

SATURDAY

While not as widespread as Friday, Saturday will bring another chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. Lingering boundaries and uncertainties in when the next disturbance will jet across the area, leave the timing up in the air for the time being. Still, for outdoor plans, plan on the potential for passing rain and storms that could delay events for 30-45 minutes at a time. Evening plans? Headed to Kyle Field for Saturday night’s game versus Mississippi State? There will be a lingering chance for rain and thunderstorms that could impact gameplay. Nothing set in stone there, but something to be mindful of and a reason to grab a poncho, just in case.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible Saturday (KBTX)

SUNDAY

Most of Sunday is expected to be sunny and quiet. The afternoon will get a touch warm as thermometers head for the upper 80s and low 90s. By mid-to-late afternoon, scattered showers could blossom at a 20% to 30% chance as a weak front flips around a northwest wind. That wind will usher in drier, more comfortable air and clear things out for a gorgeous first week of October.

