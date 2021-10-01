Advertisement

Widespread rain and storms kick off the first day of October

Additional rain chances in the works Saturday and Sunday.
Rain and storm chances for the next few days.
Rain and storm chances for the next few days.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kicking off the month of October on a soggy note as widespread rain and non-severe thunderstorms move across the Brazos Valley. A few more opportunities to get caught in the rain will be possible into the upcoming weekend, but not a complete washout for weekend plans. While these passing downpours and lightning will be inconvenient to some outdoor plans (especially Friday and Saturday), they are needed after an extremely dry September. More so, considering the first half of October -- currently -- looks high and dry for the Brazos Valley and much of Texas.

FRIDAY

The rain and storm activity found early Friday has already dumped a significant amount of rain in localized areas. Flash Flood Advisories and even a few Flash Flood Warnings were issued through the morning for parts of the Brazos Valley, with over 5″+ estimated by PinPoint Radar (as of 9:30 am) in northern Waller County and northern San Jacinto County.

PinPoint Radar estimates that localized areas have picked up on rainfall totals of 5"+ Friday...
PinPoint Radar estimates that localized areas have picked up on rainfall totals of 5"+ Friday morning(KBTX)

The rain and storm activity will continue to drift east through midday and into the early afternoon. While not looking to be a severe threat, the biggest concern to monitor will be heavy rainfall and too much rain falling too quickly. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Brazos Valley in a 2/4 risk for excessive rainfall Friday.

The Brazos Valley falls under a 2/4 risk for excessive rainfall Friday.
The Brazos Valley falls under a 2/4 risk for excessive rainfall Friday.(KBTX)

As the rain and storm activity continues to drift east, we’ll look to quiet the radar down through the second half of the day. Still keep the rain gear in the car as you’re headed out to First Friday in Downtown Bryan or an area football game as isolated spots of rain and a few thunderstorms will still be a possibly by late afternoon and evening (especially north and west), but coverage should be much less than the first half of the day.

One version of PinPoint Forecast for what the radar could look like Friday evening.
One version of PinPoint Forecast for what the radar could look like Friday evening.(KBTX)

CHECK INTERACTIVE RADAR AND GET HEAVY RAIN AND LIGHTNING ALERTS SENT TO YOUR PHONE WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

SATURDAY

While not as widespread as Friday, Saturday will bring another chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. Lingering boundaries and uncertainties in when the next disturbance will jet across the area, leave the timing up in the air for the time being, but latest guidance is leaning towards a scattered chance by afternoon. Still, for outdoor plans, plan on the potential for passing rain and storms that could delay events for 30-45 minutes at a time. Evening plans? Headed to Kyle Field for Saturday night’s game versus Mississippi State? There will be a lingering chance for rain and thunderstorms that could potentially impact gameplay. Nothing set in stone there, but something to be mindful of and a reason to grab a poncho, just in case.

SUNDAY

Most of Sunday is expected to be sunny and quiet. The afternoon will get a touch warm as thermometers head for the upper 80s and low 90s. By mid-to-late afternoon, scattered showers could blossom at a 20% to 30% chance as a weak front flips around a northwest wind. That wind will usher in drier, more comfortable air and clear things out for a gorgeous first week of October.

