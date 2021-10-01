Women’s Tennis Records Three Wins on H-E-B Invitational Day Two

WACO, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis finished with three overall victories on the second day of the H-E-B Invitational Friday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. The Maroon & White earned two doubles victories while freshman Jeanette Mireles booked the first ranked victory of her collegiate career in the singles competition.

Due to inclement weather in the Waco area, matches moved to Baylor’s indoor facility, with the Aggies day opening in the doubles competition against student-athletes from Arkansas. Kayal Gownder and Isa Di Laura got things going for A&M, coming away with a 6-3 result over the Razorback pairing of Grace O’Donnell and Kelly Keller. After playing to a 6-6 deadlock, the Aggie duo of Renee McBryde and Mireles logged an 8-6 score in the tiebreaker to win the team’s second match of the day. Finally, in the singles competition against Tulsa, Mireles defeated the No. 74-ranked Laia Conde Monfort in straight sets to secure her first ranked victory in Maroon & White.

The Houston native Mireles is off to a lightning-fast start through her first two days of collegiate competition, cementing a 2-0 record in both singles and doubles play. Rated as a blue-chip recruit and ranked as the No. 30 player in the nation by the Tennis Recruiting Network, the freshman becomes A&M’s first student-athlete to record a ranked victory in 2021-22. McBryde, Di Laura and Gownder each climb to 2-0 in doubles this season following their respective victories Friday.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis is back in action tomorrow at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco for day three of the H-E-B Invitational. First serve in the doubles competition is 9 a.m. with singles matches to follow.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the team’s performance indoors…

“We gained some very valuable experience getting the opportunity to play some indoor tennis. Overall, we played very well in our doubles matches today, and I’m pleased with how things went in that area. Jeanette had an excellent win today against a very accomplished collegiate tennis player, and I’m thrilled that she was able to get her first collegiate ranked win in the process.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

H-E-B Invitational – Day Two

Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center – Waco, Texas

SINGLES COMPETITION

Ana Naranjo Martinez (TULS) def. Elise Robbins (TAMU) 6-0, 6-1

Lily Hutchings (TULS) def. Kayal Gownder (TAMU) 6-3, 6-1

Maria Berlanga Bandera (TULS) def. Isa Di Laura (TAMU) 6-4, 6-2

Lian Benedejcic (TULS) def. Ellie Pittman (TAMU) 6-1, 6-4

Valeryia Rozenkova (TULS) def. Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-1, 7-6(5)

Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) def. #74 Laia Conde Monfort (TULS) 6-1, 6-4

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Lenka Stara / Laura Rijkers (ARK) def. Ellie Pittman / Elise Robbins (TAMU) 6-2

Kayal Gownder / Isa Di Laura (TAMU) def. Grace O’Donnell / Kelly Keller (ARK) 6-3

Renee McBryde / Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) def. Morgan Cross / Tatum Rice (ARK) 7-6(6)

