Advertisement

3 valets struck, killed by vehicle eluding Houston police

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A driver fleeing from police in Houston struck and killed three valets before crashing in a ditch, authorities said.

A patrol sergeant saw the driver doing doughnuts, or driving in circles and leaving tire tracks on the pavement, in a parking lot Friday night and tried to stop the vehicle as it sped away, Assistant Police Chief Yasar Bashir said.

The driver eventually struck the three valets before crashing into a ditch, Bashir said. The driver and a passenger were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities didn’t release their names or any other personal information about them.

The valets were coming back from parking cars and going to get more of them when the vehicle hit them, said Sean Teare, chief of vehicular crimes with the Harris County district attorney’s office.

Teare said the driver’s actions were “egregious” and “completely unacceptable.”

“One person decided they didn’t want to get a ticket or potentially go to jail for a misdemeanor” traffic violation and now could face felony murder charges for the deaths of the valets, he said.

Teare said the driver would be tested for intoxication.

Police officials did not immediately respond to phone messages seeking additional information Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Banks, 40
Suspect in Saturday Bryan shooting arrested
College Station city staff says no applications for a ROO have been submitted to them yet. The...
After nearly six months, no College Station neighborhood has applied for a ROO
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
Houston school principal shot by ex-student on campus
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Three valets were killed by a driver fleeing Houston police. (Source: Houston Police Department...
3 valet workers killed by driver fleeing police
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2020, file photo with the U.S Capitol in the back ground, demonstrators...
Women’s march targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line
Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, left, is escorted for a traditional investiture ceremony...
Abortion, guns, religion top a big Supreme Court term
Supreme Court justices to make their opinions public. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Supreme Court justices make their opinions public