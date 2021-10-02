Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Poe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Poe is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for October 1, 2021. This cutie is about two months old.

Shelter staff says Poe is a sweetheart and he loves to cuddle.

“He would be happy to sit on the couch with you and look for Halloween costumes so that you can enter him into Aggieland Humane Society’s pet costume contest,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director.

Any pet is eligible to participate in the contest, which started Friday.

If you’re interested in adopting this adorable tiny kitten, you can fill out an adoption form here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

