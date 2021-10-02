Aggies lose to Tennessee, 3-1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M succumbed to a late Volunteer rally as No. 12 Tennessee defeated the Aggies, 3-1, Friday evening at Ellis Field.

The Maroon & White held a 1-0 advantage before the Volunteer offense came alive in the 56th minute, scoring three goals in slightly over 20 minutes.

Carissa Boeckmann scored the ice breaker for Texas A&M in the 53rd minute on an assist from Jai Smith, but the Aggies would hold the lead for just 2:33 before the equalizer.

The defenses were bunkered down in the scoreless first half with the shots even at 3-3 and both squads having just one shot-on-goal. The Volunteers were unable to take advantage of their 5-0 cushion in corner kicks.

For the match, A&M held a 15-14 edge in shots, but the Volunteers prevailed in shots-on-goal (8-6) and corner kicks (8-1).

The Aggies dropped to 5-6-1 overall and 1-3-0 in the SEC. Tennessee improved to 10-1-0 overall and 3-1-0 in league action.

SCORING SUMMARY

53′ – Entering the penalty box at the arc, Carissa Boeckmann worked a give-and-go to Jai Smith and unleashed a right-footed shot from 18 yards out past the keeper on the right. A&M 1, UT 0.

56′ – Tennessee took advantage of Aggie right back Katie Smith falling down on a long ball played to the left corner of the penalty box. An unmarked MacKenzie George played a ball along the top of the 6-yard box and a sliding Jaida Thomas put it in the back of the net. A&M 1, UT 1.

63′ – Claudia Dipasupil played a long cross from the left flank to the top of the 6-yard box where Thomas put her head on it for her second goal of the match. UT 2, A&M 1.

76′ – Dipasupil served a corner kick from the left arc. She found the head of Lawson Renie who flicked the ball to the head of George for the insurance goal. UT 3, A&M 1.

UP NEXT

The Aggies head to Baton Rouge on Thursday for a 6 p.m. match against the LSU Tigers.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach G Guerrieri

On facing a physical Tennessee team…

“I thought that that was the advantage of Tennessee over us. They were more physical. You’ve got to give Tennessee credit, they played well. They scored three goals all from physical advantages in that particular matchup. Two goals that go in off the crossbar and one that was just a crowd of people in front of Kenna (Caldwell). I don’t know what she saw there. I thought there were points in the game where we played well and we matched them. Whenever we were able to get the ball down into play, we created some really good opportunities. Their goalkeeper (Lindsey Romig) made a couple of really good saves. It’s a razor-sharp difference between winning and losing in this league. It’s their 10th win of the season. They’re on a hot streak and we’re on a cold streak right now.”

Sophomore midfielder Barbara Olivieri

On her return to the lineup following a month missed due to injury…

“I talked to the doctor and would say that I am around 90 percent. I am getting there for sure. It’s been almost a month of straight recovery every day, so I haven’t missed a day of recovery and I’m just working hard. I feel stronger. My knee feels good, just a little sore.”