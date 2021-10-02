Allen Academy outlasts Logos Prep in 66-49 shootout

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy Rams (2-3) were able to outlast Logos Prep in a high-scoring 66-49 win at Baker Field in Bryan. Rams’ QB Ethan Lucas got hot early, passing for two touchdowns in the first half. But it was errors on special team for Allen Academy that kept Logos Prep in the game as they returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. But the Rams were able to pull it together in the second half and hold off Logos Prep. The Rams will host Emery/Weiner next week at home on Oct. 9 at Baker Field. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.