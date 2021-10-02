Bryan loses in overtime to Belton 21-14

BELTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings (0-5) lost in overtime Friday night against the Belton Tigers 21-14 on the road.

The Vikings jumped out to an early on a punt return by Hunter Vivaldi, but they couldn’t protect that lead.

Bryan will try to snap its 5 game season-opening losing streak next Friday at home as they’ll host Shoemaker. Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Merrill Green Stadium.

