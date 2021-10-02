Advertisement

Bryan loses in overtime to Belton 21-14

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings (0-5) lost in overtime Friday night against the Belton Tigers 21-14 on the road.

The Vikings jumped out to an early on a punt return by Hunter Vivaldi, but they couldn’t protect that lead.

Bryan will try to snap its 5 game season-opening losing streak next Friday at home as they’ll host Shoemaker. Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Merrill Green Stadium.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone County, Montana authorities confirm the couple killed in Sunday's plane crash was...
Couple visiting College Station last weekend killed in plane crash upon return to Montana
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Nathaniel Banks, 40
Suspect in Saturday Bryan shooting arrested
College Station city staff says no applications for a ROO have been submitted to them yet. The...
After nearly six months, no College Station neighborhood has applied for a ROO
The police department said the child was riding the bike off a sidewalk and cut in front of a...
Child on bike escapes serious injury after being struck by car near elementary school

Latest News

Allen Academy outlasts Logos Prep in 66-49 shootout
Allen Academy outlasts Logos Prep in 66-49 shootout
Rudder wins home district opener over Lake Creek 27-13
Hearne tops RBL to even district record with 20-7 win