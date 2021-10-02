Buffalo wins narrowly in home district opener against Florence

Florence would be the first to strike tonight. Levi Martin will score early in the first with a 45 yard rushing touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion, Florence leads 8-0. Bison will respond with a touchdown throw from Aiden Savage to Kyle Harrison. Florence will maintain the lead after they successfully block the extra-point attempt. Florence’s Martin will repeat his earlier feats, scoring again off of a rushing touchdown. With about a minute left before the half, Buffalo would be able to tack on another six with a touchdown pass from Savage to Ethan Williams.

Buffalo will head to Clifton next week as they take on the Cubs.

