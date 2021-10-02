Advertisement

Burton gets back on track with 34-8 victory over Snook

The Panthers and the Bulldogs meet for a district matchup
(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Burton and Snook both dropped their opening district games last week and are looking to get back in the win column. The Panthers would waste no time scoring after being shut out last week when Chad Schubert found the endzone on the opening possession. Snook tried to get things going but fumbled in the red zone allowing C.J. Casas to recover for the Bulldogs. Garrett Lero made sure that Snook scored before halftime with a scramble but it wasn’t enough for the Bluejays to get back in the game. Burton wins against Snook 34-8.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone County, Montana authorities confirm the couple killed in Sunday's plane crash was...
Couple visiting College Station last weekend killed in plane crash upon return to Montana
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Nathaniel Banks, 40
Suspect in Saturday Bryan shooting arrested
College Station city staff says no applications for a ROO have been submitted to them yet. The...
After nearly six months, no College Station neighborhood has applied for a ROO
The police department said the child was riding the bike off a sidewalk and cut in front of a...
Child on bike escapes serious injury after being struck by car near elementary school

Latest News

Bryan loses in overtime to Belton 21-14
Allen Academy outlasts Logos Prep in 66-49 shootout
Rudder wins home district opener over Lake Creek 27-13
Hearne tops RBL to even district record with 20-7 win
Franklin dominates Riesel in district home opener