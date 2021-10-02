Burton gets back on track with 34-8 victory over Snook

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Burton and Snook both dropped their opening district games last week and are looking to get back in the win column. The Panthers would waste no time scoring after being shut out last week when Chad Schubert found the endzone on the opening possession. Snook tried to get things going but fumbled in the red zone allowing C.J. Casas to recover for the Bulldogs. Garrett Lero made sure that Snook scored before halftime with a scramble but it wasn’t enough for the Bluejays to get back in the game. Burton wins against Snook 34-8.

