Centerville takes down Leon in commanding win to open district play

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Centerville Tigers hosted the Leon Cougars at Tiger Stadium Friday night.

The Tigers were looking for their fourth win in a row.

Centerville dominated the entire game. Midway in the first quarter, the Tigers blocked a Cougar punt. Defensive end Zantayly Holley scooped up the ball and crossed the goal line to put the Tigers up 21-0

With six minutes left in the first half Centerville Quarterback, Sully Hill finds his receiver Cameron Pate on the sideline. Pate makes the catch and takes it all the way to the endzone to help put the Tigers up 28-0

Just under a minute left in the first half. The ball is on the Cougars eight years line. Hill hands the ball off to Tyrese White to extend the Tiger’s lead to 34-0.

Centerville extends their win streak and is now 4-1 on the season. Leon falls to 3-3 on the season.

Centerville wins 54-8

The Tigers hit the road next Friday to take on the Alto Yellowjackets.

The Cougars host the Normangee Panthers next Friday.

