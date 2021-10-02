Advertisement

Firefighters respond to an RV fire in North Bryan

RV fire in North Bryan
RV fire in North Bryan(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Fire Department responded to an RV fire in the 2300 block of Hardwood Drive in North Bryan Friday night.

Officials with the Bryan Fire Department say there are no injuries at this time.

The owner of the Winnebago RV is currently displaced.

Officials say around 20 firefighters responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more details are provided.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone County, Montana authorities confirm the couple killed in Sunday's plane crash was...
Couple visiting College Station last weekend killed in plane crash upon return to Montana
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Nathaniel Banks, 40
Suspect in Saturday Bryan shooting arrested
College Station city staff says no applications for a ROO have been submitted to them yet. The...
After nearly six months, no College Station neighborhood has applied for a ROO
The police department said the child was riding the bike off a sidewalk and cut in front of a...
Child on bike escapes serious injury after being struck by car near elementary school

Latest News

Brazos County Health District provides an update on COVID-19 and the Flu
Police are still trying to find the man who stole at a College Station parking lot at 4 p.m....
Suspected catalytic converter thief’s vehicle caught on camera after stealing from Texas Avenue business parking lot
Observed rainfall from reporting stations across the Brazos Valley
Friday was the Brazos Valley’s wettest October 1st in nearly 60 years
Poe is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for October 1, 2021.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Poe