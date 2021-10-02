Firefighters respond to an RV fire in North Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Fire Department responded to an RV fire in the 2300 block of Hardwood Drive in North Bryan Friday night.

Officials with the Bryan Fire Department say there are no injuries at this time.

The owner of the Winnebago RV is currently displaced.

Officials say around 20 firefighters responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more details are provided.

