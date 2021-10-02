Advertisement

Franklin dominates Riesel in district home opener

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKLIN , Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions are the top tanked team in Class 3A Division 2 and the Lions played like it Friday night beating Riesel 75-13 in their second district game of regular season. The Lions are now 6-0 on the season.

Franklin jumped out to a big lead early and pushed the lead to 49-13 at halftime.

Franklin will continue District 13-3A Division 2 play on October 8 against Rogers.

