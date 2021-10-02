Friday was the Brazos Valley’s wettest October 1st in nearly 60 years

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The wettest first day of October since 1962. Friday brought most of the Brazos Valley a sorely needed slow, soaking rain after an extremely dry August and September.

1.15″ of rain fell officially at Easterwood Airport. That is the most rain to fall at that site on October 1st since nearly an inch and a half fell back in 1962. (For what it is worth, the all-time record rainfall for this day is 1.93″ from 1927). Coulter Field in Northeast Bryan checked in at 1.84″ for the day. Enough rain fell to prompt Burleson and Trinity Counties to lift the Burn Ban that was previously in effect.

Flash Flood and Flood Warnings were issued for a time after 4″ to 7″ of rain fell in portions of East Washington, North / Central Waller, and San Jacinto Counties. Low-water crossings and some lesser traveled roads were reported underwater by law enforcement. While some parts of the area were underwater, others were left disappointed at only a few tenths of an inch squeezing out of the sky over parts of Burleson, Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties.

PinPoint Radar estimates 4" to 7"+ fell over parts of Washington & Waller Counties Friday morning. (KBTX)

Below is the collection of Friday’s rainfall from official reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley:

Easterwood Airport: 1.15″

Coulter Field: 1.84″

Snook: 2.47″

Brenham: 2.33″

Giddings: 0.81″

Hempstead: 4.84″

Navasota: 3.13″

Anderson: 1.65″

Huntsville: 1.69″

Conroe: 2.21″

Coldspring: 3.21″

Crockett: 0.56″

Centerville: 0.35″

Hearne: 0.29″

Cameron: 0.05″

Caldwell: 0.36″

Lee / Burleson County Line at the East Yegua Creek: 0.92″

Davidson Creek near Lyons: 0.92″

Somerville: 1.17″

Frenstat: 0.94″

Washington: 1.83″

North Zulch: 2.69″

Navasota River at OSR: 0.55″

Carlos: 3.05″

Flynn: 0.40″

Carter’s Crossing - College Station: 1.3″

Kurten: 2.40″

South Madison County: 3.75″

Northwest Brazos County near Smetana: 2.30″

South College Station: 1.34″

