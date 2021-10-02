Front arrives Sunday, setting us up for a pleasant week ahead

A few showers/stray rumbles have been found across parts of the Brazos Valley Saturday afternoon, but overall the day has been much quieter than the widespread activity that pushed across the area Friday. We’ll hold onto a 20%-30% chance for additional isolated activity through Saturday evening plans, but more of those than not will sit quiet. Other than that -- peeks of sunshine have helped temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper 80s (with feels-like temperatures in the low 90s) this afternoon. Headed out to Kyle to watch the Aggies take on Mississippi State? Temperatures will sit in the low 80s through the first half ahead of falling into the 70s after halftime.

Like Saturday, patchy fog will be possible first thing Sunday as morning lows drop into the upper 60s/low 70s. That clears by mid-morning ahead of daytime highs reaching for the upper 80s/near 90° by Sunday afternoon. A weak cold front will push into the Brazos Valley throughout the second half of the weekend, only sparking up a 20% chance for isolated spots of rain as it does so. As a north wind returns in its wake, drier air filtering in behind the boundary will set us up for a pleasant first full week of October in the Brazos Valley. Lower humidity values will allow morning lows to drop into the low 60s as early as Tuesday, but that combined with plenty of sunshine will have daytime highs rebounding into the upper 80s/low 90s by the afternoon. The good news with that? Because of the drier air, we won’t have to worry about a heat index, so the upper 80s/low 90s will feel like the upper 80s/low 90s instead of the triple digits! As high pressure moves in, not a lot of rain looks to be found for the foreseeable future, but we’ll continue to keep eyes on that over the next several days.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms. Low: 70. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms. High: 90. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 67. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 89. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

