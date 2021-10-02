Rudder wins home district opener over Lake Creek 27-13

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team beat Montgomery Lake Creek 27-13 in the Rangers’ home district opener Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

The Rangers are off to their first 2-0 district start and 5-0 start overall in program history. After a slow start from both sides, Rudder struck first in the second quarter with an EJ Ezar touchdown pass to Kevin Holmes. Tre McClenton rushed for another touchdown to go up 14-0 at halftime. McClenton also had another touchdown in the second half. Victor Greer had two interceptions for the Rangers, one of which was brought back for a pick-six. The Lions scored quickly to open the half but trailed the entire game.

Rudder will be on the road next week to take on Montgomery.

