St. Joseph gets victory over Calvert 51-43 in Friday night football

The Eagles defeated the Trojans.
(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph has won four games in a row, hosting the Calvert Trojans who are playing just their second game of the season.

Calvert will strike early in this one. During the First quarter, Quarterback Antonio Porter tosses to Cohan Thompson.

Thompson races in 10 yards in for the touchdown to put the first points on the board. Their one point conversion would be incomplete.

St. Joseph will have plenty of scoring opportunities tonight for the homecoming crowd.

The Eagle’s Quarterback Marc Mishler looks at his options for scoring. He throws for more than 20 yards and connects with Jackson Carey who catches it at the goal line.

Calvert will keep responding though with some scoring plays.

Also in first quarter, The Trojans’ offense goes nearly end to end of the field.

Antonio Porter threw deep to M.J. Thomas, who makes the reception at the 20 yard line and takes it from there.

He scores the touchdown and that brings the score St. Joseph 6, Calvert 12.

At halftime the score was St. Joseph 22 - Calvert 25.

St. Joseph’s record is now 5-1. Calvert’s roster is now 1-2.

