Strong Singles Play Punctuates Day Three of H-E-B Invitational

WACO, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis came away with four victories on day three of the H-E-B Invitational Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center, headlined by a trio of wins in the singles competition.

Clearer skies brought the third day of action outdoors following a bout with poor weather Friday. The Aggies capitalized on the change of scenery with Isa Di Laura securing a 6-3, 6-2 win over Arkansas’ Grace O’Donnell. Elise Robbins added a straight-set victory of her own, locking in a 6-3, 6-1 result against Razorback junior Claire Slaughter. Finally, Kayal Gownder stepped up in the third-set tiebreaker against Arkansas’ Presley Southerland, snagging a 6-4, 5-7, 1-0(4) win to close out the Aggies singles efforts. In doubles play, Robbins and Gownder submitted a hard-fought 7-6(3) score over Baylor’s duo of Brooke Thompson and Ana Carmen Zamburek to conclude the day.

Di Laura and Mireles have lead the way to open the fall season with 2-1 records in singles action. In doubles play, the Aggie squad of Gownder and Robbins boasts an unblemished 2-0 mark.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis concludes its first fall tournament of the 2020-21 season tomorrow, as the Aggies get set for day four of the H-E-B Invitational from the Hurd Tennis Center. First serve in the doubles competition is 9 a.m. with singles matches to follow shortly thereafter.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the team’s performance Saturday…

“It was another productive day for our group. We are getting a ton of good competitive match experience out there. As long as we come out tomorrow and compete at a high level, we will head back to College Station feeling good after a four day event with a bunch of matches and experience under our belt.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

H-E-B Invitational – Day Three

Hurd Tennis Center – Waco, Texas

SINGLES COMPETITION

Isa Di Laura (TAMU) def. Grace O’Donnell (ARK) 6-3, 6-2

Elise Robbins (TAMU) def. Claire Slaughter (ARK) 6-3, 6-1

Morgan Cross (ARK) def. Ellie Pittman (TAMU) 6-4, 6-3

Lenka Stara (ARK) def. Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-4, 6-2

Tatum Rice (ARK) def. Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) 3-6, 6-3, 1-0(6)

Kayal Gownder (TAMU) def. Presley Southerland (ARK) 6-4, 5-7, 1-0(4)

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Valeryia Rozenkova / M. Bertanga Bandera (TULS) def. Renee McBryde / Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) 7-6(3)

Lily Hutchings / Ana Naranjo Martinez (TULS) def. Kayal Gownder / Ellie Pittman (TAMU) 6-3

Laia Conde Monfort / LP Dias De Oliveira (TULS) def. Isa Di Laura / Elise Robbins (TAMU) 6-4

Mel Krywoj / Isabella Harvison (BAY) def. Renee McBryde / Ellie Pittman (TAMU) 7-5

Paula Baranano / Oliva Malm (BAY) def. Isa Di Laura / Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) 6-2

Elise Robbins / Kayal Gownder (TAMU) def. Brooke Thompson / Ana Carmen Zamburek (BAY) 7-6(3)

