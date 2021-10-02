Advertisement

Taylor has big night in A&M Consolidated win over Huntsville

By John Wilson
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Huntsville 35-0 Friday night in a District 10-5A Division 2 game at Tiger Field. Consol improves to 2-0 in district play. Huntsville falls to 0-2 in district play.

Tiger running back Keshun Thomas did not play against the Hornets but Trey Taylor stepped in and had a big night. Taylor rushed for 367 yards and four touchdowns. His touchdown runs went for 57, 18, 90 and 31 yards.

A&M Consolidated will return to action October 7 traveling to Montgomery to face Lake Creek. Huntsville will be back at home on October 8 to face Lamar Consolidated.

