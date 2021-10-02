Yeguas Defeat The Bulldogs At Home In Somerville

This friday was a wet one! Bulldogs met the Yeguas on the field none the less! It was a tough battle of downs the first quarter. But the Yeguas took the first and only touchdown for the first half. The second half was a very different story 3 more touchdowns were made between the teams. Yeguas still came out on top by 1 point to win the night!

Yeguas will be on the road next week October the 8th to face off against the Burton Panthers at Panther Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7p.

Iola will host the Bartlett Bulldogs next week October the 8th. Kick-off is set for 7p.

Somerville, Texas (KBTX) -

