Aggies Finish H-E-B Invitational with Five Wins on Day Four

WACO, Texas – Following a sweeping performance in the doubles competition and a pair of three-set victories in singles play, Texas A&M women’s tennis closed out the final day of the H-E-B Invitational with five wins Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

In the final round of singles competition, Aggie freshman Jeanette Mireles recorded her second ranked victory in the past three days, toppling Baylor’s No. 37-ranked Mel Krywoj on her home court in a 2-6, 6-3, 1-0(8) battle. Freshman Kayal Gownder also capitalized on her final singles opportunity with yet another three-set win, besting Arizona’s Parker Fry in a 4-6, 7-5, 1-0(3) affair.

The Maroon & White saw continued success in doubles competition, logging victorious outcomes in all three matches in the final round. Mireles joined Renee McBryde for a 6-3 win over Arizona’s duo of Kirsten Prelle and Khim Iglupas. A&M’s pairing of Isa Di Laura and Ellie Pittman came away with a 6-3 win over Arizona’s Parker Fry and Kayla Meraz. Finally, Gownder teamed up with Elise Robbins for the Aggies and cemented a 6-4 score against Belen Nevenhoven and Mary Grace Armistead.

Mireles stood out in her first collegiate event, receiving second prize in the singles competition after posting a 3-1 overall record at the tournament. Additionally, she submitted an unblemished 2-0 mark against opponents ranked in the ITA preseason singles poll. The Houston native also compiled three victories in doubles action, winning once alongside Pittman and twice with McBryde. ­

All six Aggies recorded at least two overall victories at the event, with the team finishing 9-6 overall in doubles. In singles, both Di Laura and Gownder currently tie for second on the team, each holding 2-2 records through the season’s first tournament.

Texas A&M women’s tennis is back in action tomorrow, Monday, Oct. 4, with the ITA All-American Championships Singles Qualifying Round of 64 from LTP Tennis in Charleston, South Carolina. Aggie freshman Mary Stoiana is set to make her collegiate debut at 9:45 a.m. (CT) in a matchup with Old Dominion senior Marina Alcaide.

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On Texas A&M’s performance at this weekend’s tournament…

“Overall, it was a very good weekend of competitive tennis for our team. I think we played some pretty solid doubles over the course of the event. I switched up the pairings quite often to test the waters and the girls really adapted well to that. Definitely the highlight of the day, and perhaps the highlight of the event, was our freshman Jeanette Mireles taking down Baylor’s number one player. I commend her on playing at a very high level today and beating an excellent, experienced collegiate talent.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

H-E-B Invitational – Day Four

Hurd Tennis Center – Waco, Texas

SINGLES COMPETITION

Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) def. #37 Mel Krywoj (BAY) 2-6, 6-3, 1-0(8)

Paula Baranano (BAY) def. Renee McBryde (TAMU) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0(7)

Ana Carmen Zamburek (BAY) def. Isa Di Laura (TAMU) 7-6(3), 7-5

Olivia Malm (BAY) def. Ellie Pittman (TAMU) 6-2, 7-5

Brooke Thompson (BAY) def. Elise Robbins (TAMU) 6-4, 6-3

Kayal Gownder (TAMU) def. Parker Fry (ARIZ) 4-6, 7-5, 1-0(3)

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Renee McBryde / Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) def. Kirsten Prelle / Khim Iglupas (ARIZ) 6-3

Ellie Pittman / Isa Di Laura (TAMU) def. Parker Fry / Kayla Meraz (ARIZ) 6-3

Kayal Gownder / Elise Robbins (TAMU) def. Belen Nevenhoven / Mary Grace Armistead (ARIZ) 6-4

2021 H-E-B INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT AWARDS

SINGLES CHAMPIONS

Morgan Cross (Arkansas)

Jeanette Mireles (Texas A&M)

Lenka Stara (Arkansas)

DOUBLES CHAMPION

Ana Naranjo Martinez / Lily Hutchings (Tulsa)

