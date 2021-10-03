Advertisement

Bryan, College Station residents take to the streets to rally for reproductive rights

Reproductive rights demonstrators near Downtown Bryan Saturday
Reproductive rights demonstrators near Downtown Bryan Saturday(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More than 100 people participated in the BCS March for Reproductive Rights near downtown Bryan Saturday.

This demonstration comes after Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Legislature passed a law that bans abortions in Texas after six weeks of pregnancy. The law also allows individuals to sue anyone aiding or assisting anyone with getting an abortion. Those taking part in Saturday’s demonstrations say the government should have no role in what people do with their bodies.

“We’re out here today because I’m pregnant, and I support people’s rights not to be. Reproductive rights are absolutely fundamental to a woman’s choice, and it’s really a medical decision that has absolutely nothing to do with the government or anyone else,” said College Station resident Kristen Sandlin. “That’s a decision, a very private decision between a woman and her doctor.”

“When we don’t have access to these choices, to these rights, we see things like the maternal mortality rate increase. We see a lot of people have to go to an unsafe clinic when this choice is taken away,” said College Station resident Salem Smith. " It’s just really important that our government tries to protect people’s ability to exist as autonomous individuals.”

Another demonstration is planned for Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Rudder Plaza on the campus of Texas A&M University.

Thank you to everyone who came out and stood with us, or showed their support from the street, as we demonstrated on...

Posted by Young Dems BCS on Saturday, October 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Banks, 40
Suspect in Saturday Bryan shooting arrested
College Station city staff says no applications for a ROO have been submitted to them yet. The...
After nearly six months, no College Station neighborhood has applied for a ROO
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
Houston, Texas school principal shot by ex-student on campus
A man is displaced after his RV caught fire late Friday night.
Firefighters respond to an RV fire in North Bryan
Family of slain Waco boy devastated
Family of slain Waco boy devastated; ‘system failed’ grandson, grandmother says

Latest News

Rendering from the city of College Station of the new Texas Independence Ballpark Midtown...
New budget year means improvements, expansion of College Station parks
KBTX Anchor Rusty Surette reading the book "The day you begin" by Jacqueline Woodson to...
Nonprofit hosts story time event at Brazos Valley African American Museum
Saturday Evening Weather Update 10/2
Saturday Evening Weather Update 10/2
Observed rainfall from reporting stations across the Brazos Valley
Friday was the Brazos Valley’s wettest October 1st in nearly 60 years