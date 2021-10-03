Bryan, College Station residents take to the streets to rally for reproductive rights

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More than 100 people participated in the BCS March for Reproductive Rights near downtown Bryan Saturday.

This demonstration comes after Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Legislature passed a law that bans abortions in Texas after six weeks of pregnancy. The law also allows individuals to sue anyone aiding or assisting anyone with getting an abortion. Those taking part in Saturday’s demonstrations say the government should have no role in what people do with their bodies.

“We’re out here today because I’m pregnant, and I support people’s rights not to be. Reproductive rights are absolutely fundamental to a woman’s choice, and it’s really a medical decision that has absolutely nothing to do with the government or anyone else,” said College Station resident Kristen Sandlin. “That’s a decision, a very private decision between a woman and her doctor.”

“When we don’t have access to these choices, to these rights, we see things like the maternal mortality rate increase. We see a lot of people have to go to an unsafe clinic when this choice is taken away,” said College Station resident Salem Smith. " It’s just really important that our government tries to protect people’s ability to exist as autonomous individuals.”

Another demonstration is planned for Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Rudder Plaza on the campus of Texas A&M University.

Thank you to everyone who came out and stood with us, or showed their support from the street, as we demonstrated on... Posted by Young Dems BCS on Saturday, October 2, 2021

