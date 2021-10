CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Yoe quarterback Ryan Muniz lead the way early with a touchdown run and a pair of touchdown passes. The Yoemen will head to Little River Academy next week for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Rockdale Tigers look to bounce back as they host Caldwell next for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.