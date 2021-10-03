Checking out the competition: Mississippi State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies open up home conference play against Mississippi State. Texas A&M have faced the bulldogs ever since they’ve joined the SEC in 2012. Mississippi State was founded two years after Texas A&M and the schools and share a lot of the same similarities. In 1878 Mississippi State was actually known as Mississippi A&M College. They both have the same school colors, maroon and white, and have some sort of dog as their live mascots. During the school’s early days, they were actually called Aggies too.

While both schools do resemble each other a lot a big difference is the number of national championships between the athletic programs. Mississippi State has not won a national championship in any sport until this year when the Bulldog baseball team won the 2021 College World Series.

When you think about the Mississippi State brand their is one popular instrument that is synonymous with the university, the cowbell. So where did it come from? Legend has it during a football game against rival Ole Miss a jersey cow somehow got on the field. After this situation happened they would go on to be Ole Miss pretty easily. Some students thought the cow brought some luck to the team so they started bringing a cow to the game. Eventually, they got tired and just decided to bring a cowbell.

The cowbell is now the only artificial noisemaker recognized in the FBS. It means so much to bulldog fans cowbells are passed down from generation to generation so its legacy can continue to grow.

