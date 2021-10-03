Advertisement

CSPD: Man arrested after biting law enforcement officer’s cheek

The incident occurred early Saturday morning outside a bar in Northgate on College Main.
Juan Molina is accused of biting a deputy constable and resisting arrest Saturday morning...
Juan Molina is accused of biting a deputy constable and resisting arrest Saturday morning outside a bar in Northgate.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning following an incident in which he is accused of biting the cheek of a law enforcement officer.

Juan Molina, 27, of San Angelo was taken into custody and charged with assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest.

According to a probable cause statement filed by College Station Police, officers responded to a fight taking place at 303 College Main and were advised that an officer was needing assistance.

Police said when they arrived, they found a deputy constable and other men attempting to place Molina into custody but he was resisting. The arrest report did not say specifically why the deputy constable was attempting to arrest Molina.

During the altercation, the report says Molina bit the deputy constable on his cheek, causing it to bleed. College Station police had to use pepper spray and a taser to get Molina into handcuffs.

Molina was taken to the Brazos County Detention Center and then released on bonds Saturday totaling $25,000.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is displaced after his RV caught fire late Friday night.
Firefighters respond to an RV fire in North Bryan
Police are still trying to find the man who stole at a College Station parking lot at 4 p.m....
Suspected catalytic converter thief’s vehicle caught on camera after stealing from Texas Avenue business parking lot
Brazos County Health District provides an update on COVID-19 and the Flu
Family of slain Waco boy devastated
Family of slain Waco boy devastated; ‘system failed’ grandson, grandmother says
Reproductive rights demonstrators near Downtown Bryan Saturday
Bryan, College Station residents take to the streets to rally for reproductive rights

Latest News

P
New budget year means improvements, expansion of College Station parks
-
Nonprofit hosts story time event at Brazos Valley African American Museum
Saturday Evening Weather Update 10/2
Saturday Evening Weather Update 10/2
Police are still trying to find the man who stole at a College Station parking lot at 4 p.m....
Suspected catalytic converter thief’s vehicle caught on camera after stealing from Texas Avenue business parking lot