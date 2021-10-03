Advertisement

Drier, comfortable air returns for the week

By Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
While it was likely you hardly noticed, a weak “cold” front spent the afternoon Sunday sliding through the Brazos Valley. No actual cooler weather is coming -- but rather drier, more comfortable air makes a return to the Brazos Valley for this first week of October. Benefits of that? Cool-ish, comfortable mornings and afternoon warmth / heat that is not overly stuffy.

Morning lows Monday kick-off between the mid and upper 60s for much of the area. By Tuesday and Wednesday morning, rural portions of the Brazos Valley should have an hour or two in the 50s as the sun comes up, while the rest of the area kicks off the day drinking coffee on the porch to the low 60s. Mid 60° mornings take us into the weekend as a south wind turns back in on the backside of the week. Afternoon highs are slated to reach the upper 80s and low 90s, a handful of degrees above average for this time of the year. Good news -- great weather to get out to and enjoy! Bad news: there is not a drop of rain in sight (at least for now) over the next 7 to 10 days. =

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 67. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 89. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear skies. Low: 61. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 88. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

