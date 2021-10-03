Madison County Sheriff: Gang member arrested on I-45 on several charges

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a gang member on multiple charges this weekend along Interstate 45 near the Walker County line.

A deputy stopped to help with a driver with what appeared to be a broken-down pickup truck alongside the highway.

“The deputy stopped to assist the driver, James Darran Franks II, of Austin, Texas, by activating his emergency lights to slow down traffic and offer further assistance. Franks was not too pleased with the deputy’s presence, which was odd and sparked the deputy’s attention,” said the sheriff’s office in a post on Facebook.

The deputy reportedly noticed a loaded pistol on the roof of the pickup, just a few feet away from Franks, so he was detained.

According to the sheriff’s office, Franks attempted to tamper with a methamphetamine pipe on the side of the road, as well as tamper with three ecstasy pills while in the rear of the deputy’s patrol unit.

Aside from being in possession of a loaded firearm and narcotics, the deputy also recovered a clown mask and bolt cutters. The sheriff’s office said all the items combined are commonly found with robbery and burglary suspects.

The sheriff’s office says Franks is an active gang member with a long criminal history and was booked into the Madison County jail on several charges.

