Men arrested for separate DWI-related crashes, according to arrest reports

By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement in the Brazos Valley made multiple drunk driving-related arrests this weekend including three DWIs that involved vehicle crashes.

Douglas Nix Jr., 38, of Lorena, was arrested Saturday evening on charges of driving while intoxicated and endangering a child. Bryan police say a child inside the pickup truck called police to report Nix was driving while intoxicated and said he was scared because Nix had already hit one vehicle. Police found Nix in the 2300 block of N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway and placed him into custody.

According to his arrest report, Nix has been convicted two previous times on DWI charges in McLennan County. He remains in jail on bonds totaling $13,000.

Bentley Huff, 19, of College Station was arrested Saturday morning after crashing into another vehicle around 3:00 a.m. in the 400 block of George Bush Drive, according to College Station Police. Huff told police he was coming from a friend’s house when the crash happened. The arrest report said Huff had a bar stamp on one of his hands. He was arrested on a DWI charge and remains in jail on a $2,000 bond.

Jorge Martinez, 34, of Bryan, was arrested Saturday evening after crashing a pickup truck on FM 1179 in Brazos County. Martinez told state troopers he was coming from a wedding when the wreck occurred. His blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit, according to his arrest report.

He remains in the Brazos County Detention Center on a $4,000 bond.

