NA3HL College Station Texas RoadRunners beats the El Paso Rhino’s

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NA3HL Ice Hockey Texas RoadRunners brought the thunder tonight in an impressive 4-2 WIN over the El Paso Rhinos. After losing a nail biter game last night in a 6 round shoot out, El Paso drew first blood tonight with a goal from Colin Clough. Y Neckar of The RoadRunners answered back 4 min later with a great shot to tie the game 1-1. RoadRunner Samuel Bourdon would get the go ahead goal making the game 2-1 and would be followed up by a goal from RoadRunners Jack Herron late in the 1st to make the score 3-1 at the end of the period.

Going into the 2nd period El Paso Noah Easterson would score bringing the game within 1 goal making it 3-2, but Runner Ty Neckar would answer back with seconds remaining in the 2nd period to increase the gap making the score 4-2 at the end of the second period.

It was a defensive grudge match all through the 3rd period as both goalies (El Passo Alex Smedley and RR Hunter Hein) would keep the nets empty all way through the period giving the W to the RoadRunners 4-2 on the night! We are all tied up going into the last game of the series tomorrow. Come out and support your local NA3HL Hockey team and watch a great final in the series. Puck drops at 2:15pm with warm ups at 1:45 a Spirit Ice Arena in College Station.Stars of the game went to 1. #4 Ty Neckar, 2. #19 Jack Herron, and 3. #33 Hunter Hein.

Micah Mogle

