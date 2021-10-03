Advertisement

Nonprofit hosts story time event at Brazos Valley African American Museum

KBTX Anchor Rusty Surette reading the book "The day you begin" by Jacqueline Woodson to...
KBTX Anchor Rusty Surette reading the book "The day you begin" by Jacqueline Woodson to children at the Brazos Valley African American Museum.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Reading to young children is proven to enhance cognitive skills in children. Studies also say reading to children at an early age also prepares them for academic success in the future.

The nonprofit “I Heart Bryan” teamed up with the Brazos Valley African American Museum Saturday to help promote literacy amongst youth in the community. KBTX anchor Rusty Surette was the special guest reader and read the book “The Day You Begin” by Jacqueline Woodson to the eager group of children.

Fabi Payton, founder of the nonprofit “I Heart Bryan”, said it’s vital to bridge the gap in the community, and she felt that one way of doing that is through the power of books and learning.

“We’re here today so that we can bridge the gap between the community and the African-American museum while helping decrease the alarming illiteracy rate that we have in our community,” said Payton. “We just want to revamp the joy of reading to kids. We want kids to love reading again, and we’re looking to spread our message of love and unity through the use of children’s books.

“Books are magical, and you can really transform a space, a room in someone’s heart with the right story, the right message that’s written by the right author,” said Payton. “That is our hope today.”

Bump bump! 😉 Tomorrow at 10:30am!!! We are very excited about it! Join us!

Posted by I Heart Bryan on Friday, October 1, 2021

