Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Claims Eight Wins on Day One of ITA All-American

TULSA, Okla. – Texas A&M Men’s Tennis opened the 2021-22 season Saturday with eight victories on day one of the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center. The pre-qualifying draw wraps up on Sunday, is followed by qualifying on Oct. 4-5, and wraps up with the main draw Oct. 6-10.

In the opening round, A&M’s Rahul Dhokia, Guido Marson, Austin Abbrat and Luke Casper posted wins. Dhokia claimed his first win as an Aggie with a three-set triumph over Peyton Gatti of Tennessee-Chattanooga. Marson topped Thibault Frumholz of Temple while Abbrat outlasted Arvid Hjalte of Illinois State in straight sets. Casper posted his first collegiate win with a third set super tiebreaker win over Moritz Hoffman of Arizona State.

In second round action, Marson, Casper, Raphael Perot and Guilio Perego prevailed to reach Sunday’s third round. Marson posted a second three-set win on the day as he bested Evan Fragistas of Drake. Casper toppled Christopher Cahour of Southern Miss followed by Perot’s straight-set win over Axel Labrunie of Hawaii. Following a first round bye, Perego picked up his first collegiate win as he claimed a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Jacob Bullard of Arizona State.

A&M’s Noah Schachter, Matthis Ross and Pierce Rollins begin play in the qualifying draw on Monday. Schachter and Rollins are set to play together in the doubles qualifying draw while Marson and Perego along with Abbrat and Ross are among the qualifying doubles alternate list.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

ITA All-American

Case Tennis Center – Tulsa, Oklahoma

SINGLES COMPETITION

Pre-Qualifying First Round

Philip Hjorth (Cal) def. Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) 6-1, 6-7(2), 1-0[2]

Maciej Ziomber (UNA) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0[4]

Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Peyton Gatti (UTC) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0[7]

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Thibault Frumholz (Temple) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0[6]

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Arvid Hjalte (Ill St) 6-3, 6-2

Yaron Guberman (St. John’s) def. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 5-7, 6-1, 1-0[8]

Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Moritz Hoffman (ASU) 4-6, 6-0, 1-0[4]

Raphael Perot (TAMU), bye

Giulio Perego (TAMU), bye

Pre-Qualifying Second Round

Dusan Milanovic (Pres) def. Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0[7]

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Evan Fragistas (Drake) 7-5, 3-6, 1-0[5]

Anuj Watane (UNC) def. Austin Abbrat (TAMU) 6-2, 6-2

Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Christopher Cahour (USM) 6-3, 6-1

Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Axel Labrunie (Hawaii) 6-3, 6-2

Guilio Perego (TAMU) def. Jacob Bullard (ASU) 6-3, 6-4

Pre-Qualifying Third Round

Guido Marson (TAMU) vs. George Stoupe (ASU)

Luke Casper (TAMU) vs Kashav Chopra (GT)

Raphael Perot (TAMU) vs. Kevin Zhu (Penn)

Guilio Perego (TAMU) vs. Welsh Hotard (OU)