Texas RoadRunners wrap up weekend with series win over El Paso Rhinos

COLLEGE STATION (Texas) - It was a great weekend for Ice Hockey in College Station as your NA3HL Texas RoadRunners took down the El Paso Rhinos today to win the 3 game series 2 games to 1. RoadRunners game today once again showed some solid play from The RoadRunners as they get the WIN with a final score of 4-1.

The first period was a defensive physical play as both teams held each other goalless in the first. El Paso would strike first early in the 2nd period with a goal from EL Paso Riley Hunt-Vaughn. That only seemed to light a fire under the RoadRunners as they would go the rest of the game without letting them get another.

RoadRuners #10 Tyler Singpradith and #24 Tyler Lover would each hang a goal on the Rhinos in the 2nd making the score 2-1 heading into the 3rd. The RoadRunners would run away with it from there when in just the first 30 seconds of the 3rd period Captain #5 Jaron Ketterman would burry one deep in the net making the score 3-1. That would be followed up by a goal from #9 Tim Marsico to close the game out with a final score 4-1.

The Stars of the game were:

3. #24 Tyler Love | 2. #9 Tim Marsico | 1. #35 Nash Wilson

The RoadRunners hit the road next week as they will take on the Atlanta Capitals. You can catch that game live on HockeyTV.com. For more information about the College Station Texas RoadRunners contact cfitzpatrick@roadrunnershockey.com