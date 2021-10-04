Aggie Baseball’s Revamped Dugout Club Accepting Members

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball’s Dugout Club has been revamped and is now accepting new members, head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Monday.

Aggie baseball supporters can make their membership gifts to the Dugout Club. Memberships, which starts as low as $100, provide exclusive benefits to loyal baseball supporters and direct resources to the baseball program.

“We strive to achieve excellence in all areas of our program and the Dugout Club allows us to provide the critical resources to accomplish our team goals,” Schlossnagle said. “The generosity of members will enable our staff to provide our Aggie baseball student-athletes with the best experience in all of college baseball … both on and off the field. Additionally, the Dugout Club is an avenue for our players and staff to get to know members and to provide exclusive Texas A&M baseball experiences. We need you to become a valuable part of our TEAM! Gig’em!”

Information and a portal for joining the Dugout Club are available at https://12thman.com/DugoutClub

DONATION LEVELS

Single - $100

Texas A&M Baseball Hat

Texas A&M Baseball T-Shirt

Texas A&M Baseball Yard Sign

Invitation to Dugout Club Luncheons

Double - $500 - all Single benefits +

Team Autographed Schedule Poster

Texas A&M Baseball Golf Shirt

Triple - $1,000 - all Double benefits +

Team Autographed Baseball

Texas A&M Baseball Golf Jacket/Fleece

Texas A&M Baseball Tumbler

Home Run - $2,000 - all Triple benefits +

Team Autographed Mini-Bat

Pregame First Pitch Opportunity or “Play Ball!” Kid Opportunity

Invitation to Two Post Practice “Meet the Team” Fall Events

Grand Slam - $5,000 - all Home Run benefits +