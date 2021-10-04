Aggies say ‘the little things’ are hurting them on offense

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team welcomes top-ranked Alabama to Kyle Field on Saturday. At the start of the season, this matchup seemed like it could have been a top-ten or even top-five showdown, but with the Aggies now on a 2 game losing streak, they have tumbled out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019.

For the second week in a row, the Aggies were close, but not close enough to come away with a win. Texas A&M suffered a 26-22 loss at home against unranked Mississippi State. The A&M offense has struggled this season to move the ball, but they’ve shown glimpses with a few big plays. The Maroon and White just haven’t been able to consistently execute.

Tight End Jalen Wydermyer said they need to work on the little things in order to turn this around, but of course, that will be a tough task this week against the Crimson Tide. ”I would say we’re as close as somebody making a wrong step or a wrong read, or their hat placement in the wrong place,” Wydermyer explained. “I feel like we’re that close to having big plays down the field. When we put them together, that’s when you see the big runs. That’s when you see Jalen Preston’s big catch. That’s when you see stuff like that, so if we can knock out the little things and get all the little things right, that’s how we can be successful,” Wydermyer added.

Texas A&M had 297 total yards of offense against the Bulldogs, their most in conference play this year.

The Aggies will now play Alabama this Saturday at 7:00 at Kyle Field. The game will air on KBTX (CBS).

