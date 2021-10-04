Boyett Street postpones opening after bollards stolen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Just before Boyett Street was supposed to reopen after weeks of construction, another roadblock popped up.

College Station police are investigating after several bollards were stolen over the weekend. City staff tell us three of the bollards were stolen and one is still missing.

The city put in removable bollards to make the area safer for pedestrians and cyclists during peak evenings like Friday and Saturday nights.

The city is still looking at when the street will reopen.

They are looking for several suspects which were caught on video stealing a bollard.

