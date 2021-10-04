Advertisement

Boyett Street postpones opening after bollards stolen

By Adrienne DeMoss and Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Just before Boyett Street was supposed to reopen after weeks of construction, another roadblock popped up.

College Station police are investigating after several bollards were stolen over the weekend. City staff tell us three of the bollards were stolen and one is still missing.

The city put in removable bollards to make the area safer for pedestrians and cyclists during peak evenings like Friday and Saturday nights.

The city is still looking at when the street will reopen.

They are looking for several suspects which were caught on video stealing a bollard.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What began as a stop to help a motorist alongside I-45 ended with the arrest of a man on...
Madison County Sheriff: Gang member arrested on I-45 on several charges
Brazos County Health District provides an update on COVID-19 and the Flu
Law enforcement in the Brazos Valley made multiple drunk driving-related arrests this weekend...
Men arrested for separate DWI-related crashes, according to arrest reports
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Juan Molina is accused of biting a deputy constable and resisting arrest Saturday morning...
CSPD: Man arrested after biting law enforcement officer’s cheek

Latest News

The district will not be doing a virtual academy yet
Bryan ISD not doing virtual academy this school year
Texas A&M Ticket Pull
Texas A&M students take over the outside of Kyle Field for ticket pull
College Station police looking for people who took city bollard
College Station police looking for bollard thieves
College Station police looking for bollard thieves