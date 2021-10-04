Bryan ISD not doing virtual academy this school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD will not be moving forward with a virtual academy for this school year. At Monday’s school board meeting, staff recommended waiting on launching the academy and are looking at options for fall 2022.

The district said there was low student interest in the option. They also had trouble finding enough new teachers to be able to make it happen with a nationwide teacher shortage. District officials told KBTX only about 170 student sent in an application and they had several dozen teacher applications.

News 3′s Clay Falls was at the meeting and will have more details on News 3 at 6.

We have a previous story here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.