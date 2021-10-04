Caldwell Olympian returns home for first time since competing in Tokyo

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - He’s a Caldwell native who you may have caught in the men’s skeet competition during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and now U.S. Army Sergeant Phillip Jungman is back in his hometown for the first time since competing in the games.

The now 26-year-old Caldwell High School graduate finished 15th out of 30 shooters during the first week of the Tokyo games.

“Your stomach’s churning. You’ve got more butterflies in your stomach than you’ve ever had. It’s something that you just have to learn to manage and being that I’ve done this for 18 years, I’ve learned different techniques to overcome those obstacles,” Jungman said. “Overall, it was a lot of fun. It was a very successful experience for me. It’s something I can use for the future and learn from.”

Like so many other athletes who competed in Tokyo this past summer, just getting there was more difficult than usual for Jungman. He says the postponement of the games due to the pandemic was the biggest part of that.

“It was a lot of ups and downs,” Jungman said. “For the longest time, it wasn’t actually going to happen, and there was a thought that once it was rescheduled, we would have to requalify.”

Jungman has been skeet shooting since he was only 8 years old, and he took his first shots at the Brazos County 4H Sportsman’s Club in Caldwell. It was only a few years later after falling in the love with the sport he was exposed to the Olympic pedigree he would one day achieve himself.

“I met a lady here named Connie Smotek who’s from Lyons. She’s a two-time Olympian and 14-time world championship team member,” Jungman said. “She was explaining I could go to Kerrville, and for a small entry fee, I would be able to shoot behind Olympians. Being about 10 to 11 years old at this time, it just seemed like a no-brainer to my parents.”

His decision to join the army came after one of the most difficult periods of his career when he missed making the 2016 Olympic team by just one position.

“It was super devastating and tons of tears were cried,” Jungman said. ”For me to actually be able to make it in 2020, it was very huge for me, and the army helped me to accomplish that. I knew that they would be able to give me the coaching and the funding that I needed to push myself to that expert level,” Jungman said.

It was in the army where Jungman met his mentor, Todd Graves, who was also in the marksmanship unit.

“He’s actually in their hall of fame, and he’s an Olympic bronze medalist,” Jungman said. “Just kind of following in his footsteps and to use him as a coach, he’s been able to teach me a lot and really take me to that world level.”

Jungman says he never could’ve made the Olympics without the help of adult volunteers on the shooting range, a role he’s now embracing himself. The Brazos Valley’s next generation of sport shooters aren’t squandering the opportunity, either.

Layne Feldhousen is a 17-year-old from College Station who’s in her 6th year of skeet shooting.

“I try to listen to everything that he says because he’s not going to be out here all the time obviously,” Feldhousen said. “All the hard work he put in because I know he spent a lot of years, and then going to the army so he could shoot even more, I think it’s pretty crazy.”

Kyle Crisp is 14 years old and lives just north of Bryan. He’s been in the sport for three years now.

”I admire that you pretty much have to be perfect in this sport to win anything, and he’s clearly won a lot,” Crisp said. “I’ve taken away that your feet position is really important when you’re shooting international skeet.”

Jungman says he’s humbled to represent Caldwell on the world stage, and he hopes to see others make it there one day, too.

”A town of only 4,000, 4,500 people, to be able to come from a place that’s as small as that and to be as successful as I was, it’s just a small testament of what our town is actually capable of,” Jungman said.

During his time back home, Jungman also got the opportunity to speak to the students attending his former high school. Just as he did to the young shooters he worked with on Sunday, he preached a message of not being afraid to set lofty goals.

“Everybody is going to have different bumps in the road along the way, and I think it’s very important that you try to aim high,” Jungman said. “Try to be all that you can be. Look at all of your opportunities. For me, the army was my one golden opportunity, and I just couldn’t say no to it. Explore your opportunities yourself and figure out what would be best for you. Aim for the stars, and if you hit the moon, it was still a pretty good shot.”

Jungman has his eyes got on making the Olympic team again for the Paris games in 2024. He says a busy year of training will begin in January.

“For Paris, I’m forward to being able to kind of suppress those nerves a little bit, and maybe be able to perform a little bit better on the world stage,” Jungman said.

