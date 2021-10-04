Advertisement

Calvert police investigating early morning shooting

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries
(Associated Press)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police were called to an area near Cottonwood Street and West Garrett Street, according to Calver Police Chief Brian Taylor.

Police said one man was shot and taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators don’t have any suspect information to release at this time.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County Health District provides an update on COVID-19 and the Flu
What began as a stop to help a motorist alongside I-45 ended with the arrest of a man on...
Madison County Sheriff: Gang member arrested on I-45 on several charges
Reproductive rights demonstrators near Downtown Bryan Saturday
Bryan, College Station residents take to the streets to rally for reproductive rights
Juan Molina is accused of biting a deputy constable and resisting arrest Saturday morning...
CSPD: Man arrested after biting law enforcement officer’s cheek
Law enforcement in the Brazos Valley made multiple drunk driving-related arrests this weekend...
Men arrested for separate DWI-related crashes, according to arrest reports

Latest News

10/4
Monday Morning PinPoint Forecast 10/4
The 18th annual Dash for Down Syndrome awareness event and walk was held at Wolf Pen Creek on...
Down Syndrome Association of the Brazos Valley hosts 18th annual Dash for Down Syndrome
Caldwell native, U.S. Army sergeant, and Olympic skeet shooter Phillip Jungman provides some...
Caldwell Olympian returns home for first time since competing in Tokyo
Down Syndrome Association of the Brazos Valley hosts 18th annual Dash for Down Syndrome
Down Syndrome Association of the Brazos Valley hosts 18th annual Dash for Down Syndrome