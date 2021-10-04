College Station looking at possible roundabout for busy intersection

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station is considering some big changes for a busy intersection.

The city is thinking about adding a roundabout for the area where Holleman Drive South, North Dowling Road and the new Jones-Butler Road will connect.

As FM 2818 widening work continues, Jones-Butler Road will be extended south and cross under 2818.

The city says the project could cost $10.6 million, half of which would address infrastructure in that area and the other half for the roadway.

”There’s five legs that come in at different angles so it’s not just a perpendicular intersection, so there are a lot of constraints there that we had to work around, which a roundabout is a good solution to that,” said Emily Fisher, College Station Assistant Director of Capital Projects.

Work on the new roundabout wouldn’t start until after FM 2818 work wraps up. That’s scheduled to happen in 2023.

