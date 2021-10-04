Comfy, cool Tuesday morning will be waiting for you!

Coolest morning of the weak is on deck tomorrow (although Wednesday will be a close contender). Clear skies, light wind, and dry air in place -- thermometers will fall with no problem tonight, stopping in the mid-to-upper 50s and low 60s by sunrise Tuesday. Get up and get out early to enjoy it. Dry air cools down well, but it can warm up easily -- especially with an abundance of sunshine in place. Highs turn around to a shade or two shy of 90°, but it will be a “dry heat” meaning that in the shade, it will actually feel like it is a degree or two “cooler” than what the thermometer reads. Only hitch: fire danger is listed as moderate again Tuesday considering how low the humidity is slated to dip late in the day.

Low pressure to the east, funneling in this drier air, will slide to the northeast late-week, allowing a dome of high pressure to slide in out of Mexico. While that will be the insurance to keep sunshine and quiet weather around for early weekend plans, it will also allow the humidity to get a boost and highs to hop back into the warmer-than-average low-90s. A quick passing system will drag another weak cold front through the area as we jump-start next week, although impacts look minimal -- small spot of rain possible with temperatures only expected to fall by a few degrees on the other side of the weekend.

Monday Night: Clear. Low: 61. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 89. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 62. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 89. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

