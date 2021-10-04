Advertisement

Down Syndrome Association of the Brazos Valley hosts 18th annual Dash for Down Syndrome

By Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Down Syndrome Association of the Brazos Valley held the 18th annual Dash for Down Syndrome Awareness walk Sunday at Wolf Pen Creek.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Organizers say while fundraising is important, the real reason behind the event is to see one another and be an active participant in the community.

Tim Douglass is the DSABV’s interim general manager.

”The fundraising in this goes toward all of our programming, it goes to summer camps, and it goes almost directly to our members,” Douglass said. “We provide community, we provide education, and we provide really just for any special need that comes up.”

The month of October is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month. The genetic disorder affects about 6,000 babies every year. For nearly two decades, the DSABV has been working to help provide resources, opportunities and raise awareness about the condition.

“COVID changed a lot of our mentalities. It changed a lot of our understanding of what we were doing,” Douglass said. “It helped us to refocus. It helped us to really get back in touch with who we were and what we were here for.”

Outside of the one-mile awareness walk, the event also featured a raffle, games, live music, and food trucks.

