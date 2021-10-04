Advertisement

Kick Time Announced for Texas A&M at Missouri

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M Football game at Missouri on October 16 in Columbia will kick off at 11 a.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

The Aggies and Tigers will face off for the 16th time as the Maroon & White hold an 8-7 advantage in the all-time series. Missouri has won two straight, winning 34-27 in College Station in 2014 and 28-21 in Columbia in 2013. Texas A&M was victorious in the first six games between the two schools.

