Longview man with five prior DWI charges causes multi-vehicle accident

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Longview man is in the Brazos County Detention Center after driving while intoxicated and causing a three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

College Station Police responded to a major accident around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 in the 2400 block of Earl Rudder Freeway South Frontage Road West.

Police say they observed front-end damage to a Ford F-250, damage on both the front and back end of a Toyota Tundra, and a Tacoma with damage to the rear.

The drivers of the Tundra and Tacoma told officers they were in the right lane and stopped at a red light at the intersection of Earl Rudder Freeway South Frontage Road West and Southwest Parkway. While stopped the drivers said the Ford crashed into the Tundra, which pushed the Tundra into the back of the Tacoma, according to court documents.

The driver of the Ford was Chad Finley, 39, of Longview.

College Station Fire Fighters who were working the scene said they noticed the smell of alcohol coming from Finely.

Police say Finely had slurred speech, unsteady balance and admitted to drinking two 12 ounce bottles of Dos Equis before driving the Ford.

Finley was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Later at the jail, officers later learned Finley had five prior convictions of driving while intoxicated.

