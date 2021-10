NFL Aggies Week 4

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week 4 of the NFL, including Kingsley Keke and Justin Madubuike getting their first sacks of the season.

Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 30/49 298 YDS. 1 TD. 9 rushing YDS. 27-24 OT loss to NY Jets

Josh Reynolds WR (Tennessee) - 6 catches 59 YDS. 27-24 OT loss to NY Jets

Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - SNF vs New England

Ricky Seals-Jones TE (Washington) - 2 catches 19 YDS. 34-30 win over Atlanta

Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 1 catch 5 YDS. 37-20 win over LA Rams

Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 5 total tackles (2 for loss), 0.5 sacks, 4 QB hits. 14-7 win over Minnesota

Kingsley Keke DT (Green Bay) - 1 strip-sack, 1 tackle, 1 pass deflection, 1 QB hit. 27-17 win over Pittsburgh

Von Miller LB (Denver) - 5 total tackles (1 for loss), 0.5 sacks, 1 QB hit. 23-7 loss to Baltimore

Justin Madubuike DT (Baltimore) - 2 tackles (1 for loss), 1 sack, 1 pass deflection, 2 QB hits. 23-7 win over Denver

Randy Bullock K (Tennessee) - 3/4 FGs (46 long). 1/1 XP. 27-24 OT loss to NY Jets

