Pair arrested for trying to steal truck their friend stole previously

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested after trying to steal a truck and use the profits from selling it to bail their friend out of jail, police said.

Sunday evening, College Station police were called to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Treehouse Trail after a man was seen trying to force his way into a Ford F-150 pickup truck. The owner of the truck went to confront the man, who then ran and jumped into the passenger side of a Ford Taurus and drove away.

A CSPD officer saw the car driving down the 2500 block of Texas Ave and pulled it over. Cody Kraus, 20, was driving the car and Brandon Harris, 19, was in the passenger seat.

Harris told officers he was interested in the truck and wanted to buy it, while Kraus told officers they were visiting their boss to get gas money.

During the investigation police found out the pickup had been stolen three weeks ago and recovered by CSPD about a week later. Kraus then told police their friend, Jack McClain, had been arrested for stealing the pickup and that he told them to steal the pickup and sell it so McClain could bond out.

Brazos County Jail phone records showed that McClain described to Kraus where the keys to the truck could be found and instructed them to steal and sell it.

Kraus and Harris were both charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

