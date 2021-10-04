Sam Houston’s Shoemaker, Kay named TicketSmarter WAC Football Players of the Week

DENVER – Sam Houston’s Keegan Shoemaker and Jahari Kay and Stephen F. Austin’s Max Quick have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for September 27 through October 3.

Shoemaker, a sophomore quarterback from Prosper, Texas, made his first start as a Bearkat in one of the biggest games of the year, leading top-ranked Sam Houston to a 21-20 come-from-behind win over rival Stephen F. Austin in the Battle of the Piney Woods at NRG Stadium in Houston. On the day, he was 16-for-29 passing for 222.0 yards, finishing with two touchdowns and a 135.3 efficiency rating. He also rushed the ball seven times for seven total yards.

Kay, a senior defensive lineman from Berkely, Calif., led the Bearkat defense to a 21-20 win over rival Stephen F. Austin in the Battle of the Piney Woods at NRG Stadium in Houston. Establishing his place in the SFA backfield all day, he finished with 1.5 sacks and a pair of quarterback hurries while also forcing a fumble late in the game. He finished with eight tackles, including six solo stops.

Quick, a junior punter from Lufkin, Texas, notched five punts for 266 yards in the ‘Jacks upset bid against rival Sam Houston. Averaging 53.2 yards per punt, he kept the Bearkats deep in their own territory much of the game, placing one punt inside the 20 and recording a booming 74-yard punt as well. He currently leads the WAC in punting average a 49.8 yards per kick.

Other offensive nominees: Stephen F. Austin’s Xavier Gipson nearly led the ‘Jacks to an upset win over rival Sam Houston, recording nine catches for an even 100 yards receiving and a touchdown … Tarleton’s Tariq Bitson led the Texans in receiving for the third straight game, bringing in three catches for 66 years in a 20-3 loss at Eastern Kentucky.

Other defensive nominees: Stephen F. Austin’s Amad Murray posted four tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, and recovered a fumble as the ‘Jacks battled rival Sam Houston in the Battle of the Piney Woods in Houston … Tarleton’s Devin Hafford earned his third interception and fifth takeaway of the year in the Texans’ 20-3 loss at Eastern Kentucky.

Other special teams nominees: Sam Houston’s Matt McRobert averaged 50.6 yards per punt while placing two punts within the 20 yard line and forcing one fair catch in the top-ranked Bearkats’ 21-20 win over rival Stephen F. Austin … Tarleton’s Jake Walrath boomed a 61-yard punt to pin EKU within their on 10-yard-line and finished with eight kicks for 367 yards in the Texans’ loss to the Colonels.