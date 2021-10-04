Advertisement

Suspected drug dealer arrested after running from Brazos County deputy

A K9 unit found the suspect hiding behind an AC unit in a backyard
Bredan Ford, 19
Bredan Ford, 19
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Kilgore man has been arrested after fleeing from a Brazos County deputy during a traffic stop.

The deputy said he was trying to pull a vehicle over for speeding, but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop. During the pursuit, the vehicle reached 96 mph on Graham Road, drove on the wrong side of the road and ran several traffic lights.

As the vehicle approached the intersection of Summerway Drive and Kane Lane, the driver and passenger exited the vehicle and began running. They both dropped backpacks, according to the deputy. The deputy grabbed the backpacks and waited for backup. College Station police and a K9 unit around on the scene and was able to pick up a sent of the suspect.

The suspect was tracked to where he was hiding along the alley of an apartment complex between Kate Lane and Summerway Drive drive, where the K9 alerted to the backyard of one of the houses. The deputy says the suspect was found behind an AC unit.

In the suspect’s backpack, the deputy found 3 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, over $1,000 in cash and a handgun.

Breden Ford, 19, was charged with evading arrest, manufacture and delivery, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. The police report didn’t mention whether Ford was the driver or passenger of the vehicle.

