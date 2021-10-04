Texas A&M Health Promotion to host Prevention Panel, other events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - October is Domestic Violence Prevention and Awareness Month.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men, meaning that 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetime.

The Domestic Services team at Twin City Mission says the statistics of our community mirror these nationwide stats.

That’s why Texas A&M Health Promotion is hosting a plethora of events this month to raise awareness, kicking off with a virtual Prevention Panel.

The panel is open to everyone in the community, and participants are welcome to ask the panelists anonymous questions throughout the event.

Alyssa Jewell, one of the panelists,, is expected to speak about red flags and warning signs to look out for in both romantic and platonic relationships.

Her message to those seeking help is one of love.

”I think it’s really important to dive into the idea of what it looks like and how unhealthy relationships, they might not cross into that abusive level yet,” Jewell said. “But everybody still deserves a healthy relationship and knowing what that looks like and knowing your worth, that you do deserve one. That’s important for everyone to know and believe.”

To register for the Prevention Panel, click here.

For a full calendar of events, click here.

To listen to the full conversation with Alyssa Jewell and to learn more about the resources provided by Twin City Mission Domestic Services, watch below:

