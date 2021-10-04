Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Pair Advances at ITA All-American

TULSA, Okla. – The Texas A&M Men’s Tennis pair of Guido Marson and Luke Casper earned a pair of victories on day two of the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center. The pre-qualifying draw concluded Sunday, is followed by qualifying on Oct. 4-5, and wraps up with the main draw Oct. 6-10.

Marson posted wins over George Stroupe of Arizona State and Matt Hulme of Omaha to reach Monday’s qualifying draw. Casper advanced through victories over Kashan Chopra of Georgia Tech and Josh Wilson of Liberty.

A&M’s Noah Schachter, Matthis Ross and Pierce Rollins join Marson and Casper in the fray on Monday. Schachter and Rollins along with Marson and Giulio Perego are set to participate in the qualifying doubles draw.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

ITA All-American

Case Tennis Center – Tulsa, Oklahoma

SINGLES COMPETITION

Pre-Qualifying First Round

Philip Hjorth (Cal) def. Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) 6-1, 6-7(2), 1-0[2]

Maciej Ziomber (UNA) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0[4]

Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Peyton Gatti (UTC) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0[7]

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Thibault Frumholz (Temple) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0[6]

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Arvid Hjalte (Ill St) 6-3, 6-2

Yaron Guberman (St. John’s) def. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 5-7, 6-1, 1-0[8]

Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Moritz Hoffman (ASU) 4-6, 6-0, 1-0[4]

Raphael Perot (TAMU), bye

Giulio Perego (TAMU), bye

Pre-Qualifying Second Round

Dusan Milanovic (Pres) def. Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0[7]

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Evan Fragistas (Drake) 7-5, 3-6, 1-0[5]

Anuj Watane (UNC) def. Austin Abbrat (TAMU) 6-2, 6-2

Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Christopher Cahour (USM) 6-3, 6-1

Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Axel Labrunie (Hawaii) 6-3, 6-2

Guilio Perego (TAMU) def. Jacob Bullard (ASU) 6-3, 6-4

Pre-Qualifying Third Round

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. George Stoupe (ASU) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Kashav Chopra (GT) 6-2, 6-2

Kevin Zhu (Penn) def. Raphael Perot (TAMU) 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

Welsh Hotard (OU) def. Guilio Perego (TAMU) 7-5, 7-5

Pre-Qualifying Fourth Round

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Angel Diaz (Tenn) 6-3, 6-1

Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Josh Wilson (Liberty) 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(5)

Qualifying First Round

Guido Marson (TAMU) vs. Matt Hulme (Omaha)

Noah Schachter (TAMU) vs. Finlay Murgett (Aub)

Luke Casper (TAMU) vs. Kevin Zhu (Penn)

Matthis Ross (TAMU) vs. Tristan Boyer (Stan)

Pierce Rollins (TAMU) vs. Pavel Motl (MTSU)

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Qualifying First Round

G Marson/G Perego (TAMU) vs. E Graziani/K Zhu (PENN)

A Abbrat/M Ross (TAMU) vs P Zahraj/A Hoogmartens(UCLA)

N Schachter/P Rollins(TAMU) vs R Jachuck/B Shi (Harv)